Cancer support group to make flower arrangements in memory of Mary

Mary Kirby

Over many years Mary Kirkby showed members of the Ludlow Cancer Support Group how 'easy' it was to make a beautiful flower arrangement.

Now, on July 22 the group will be meeting to arrange flowers in Mary's memory at a meeting called Flower Arranging – a communal activity in memory of Mary. It will be the group's last meeting before the summer break.

Rosemary Wood, of the group, said: "We will remember her at this meeting, when Rita Rogers will bring a selection of flowers for us to make our own arrangement."

At a meeting on July 8, members enjoyed food, drink and companionship when they met at Wigley’s Field Organic Allotments, next door to the Cliffe Hotel at Dinham, where they have their own garden. Supporter Frank Wood has created and tended this plot, together with its adjacent allotment, for us for several years.

LCSG meets from 11 am in the Parish Room of St. Peter’s Church in Henley Road, Ludlow on the second and fourth Fridays of each month. They start again on Friday September 9, 2022.