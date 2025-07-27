Shropshire planning round-up: This week's most eye-catching applications for new developments in your area

Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted in Shropshire to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

This week has been a busy one for housing developers, no doubt spurred on by the ongoing drama surrounding Shropshire Council's local plan.

The vital document allows council to control where houses and other developments are built.

Earlier this year, the Government asked the local authority to withdraw its draft local plan after raising a number of concerns.

It means that we could be seeing more big developments come forward, as the local authority scrambles to find new locations for development.

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about how the county is changing, here’s a taste of what’s been submitted this week.

1. Plans to build 60 homes on the outskirts of Wem