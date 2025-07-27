Shrewsbury office block set to become flats after developer addresses planners' flood fears

It was third time lucky for the scheme at Grove House, St Julian's Friars in Shrewsbury, which had previously been turned down by both council planners and government inspectors on appeal due to flooding concerns.

The building lies in an area deemed to be at medium risk of flooding, while the access road to the building lies in flood zone three, deemed to be at higher risk.

In December 2024, planners at Shropshire Council had argued that the plan to convert the upper floor and half of the first floor of the three-storey office building to flats would render it "more vulnerable" to flooding risk, and had asked for more details on flood plans when turning down the original scheme.

Grove House, St Julian Friars (Google)

A subsequent appeal was dismissed by the Government's planning inspector in March this year, who said a lack of a specific flood assessment meant that it was "not known" whether future residents would have the ability to safely access and exit the building during a flood - or be able to evacuate before an extreme flood.

In documents supporting the latest application, submitted shortly afterwards in May, applicant Mr Robin Hooper said a comprehensive risk assessment had now been supplied with the scheme.

In a written statement he maintained: "There will be no new physical development, the property does not flood, the proposed flats will be at first and second floor so there is no danger to health in the two properties."

This week, Shropshire Council decided that the fresh application, accompanied by a detailed flood risk assessment, could now be approved.

"A Flood Risk Assessment has accompanied the application and indicates the emergency evacuation routes along St Julian's Friars and in the event of a flood safe refuge can be taken on the first and second floor level," said a report by Shrophire Council's planning team.

"The council drainage engineer has reviewed the application and confirms that the council emergency planning and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are satisfied that the access/egress route, through St Julian's Friars, is acceptable given the estimated flood depths."

The scheme was approved on Thursday (July 24).

Documents relating to the application, earlier proposals and appeals can be found on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference 25/01735/PA3MA.