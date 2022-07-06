The Ludlow Bed Push team

The Ludlow Bed Push is organised to support the League of Friends of Ludlow Community Hospital with a team of volunteers donning nurse and doctor uniforms while doing a bucket collections around the town.

This year’s event, which raised £3555, saw the team collecting money to help the League of Friends fund 24 new bedside lockers for the ward at the hospital.

And it also gave the team the opportunity to remember chairman of the League of Friends Peter Corfield who passed away in May, leaving a huge void in the local community.

Chairman of the Friends Michael Evans said: “It's an amazing total because, of course, a lot of people don't carry cash around with them anymore.

"But it showed there is so much goodwill from the public for the hospital and it shows residents need and want their hospitals to be up to scratch.

"Anything the League of Friends can do towards making that happen is great.

"I must thank Mark Hials and the team of volunteers who got dressed up and grabbed their buckets. They did an absolutely fantastic job collecting all day, right through until the evening and we are very grateful for their support."

Mr Hials added: "We were totally blown away by the generosity, support and kind words of people.