Artist says goodbye after more than a decade teaching Ludlow cancer support group to paint

The Ludlow Cancer Support Group (LCSG) came into existence in 2014, and one of its first supporters was local artist Bob Wallis.

Ludlow Cancer Support Group presented Bob with a Castle Bookshop voucher for £100 as a token of its appreciation

Bob offered to show the group how to paint, and for 11 years held regular classes, bringing paints, palettes, still-life models and books, as well as his seemingly infinite skill, expertise, knowledge and inspiration.

After working with the group for so may years, Bob announced earlier this year he was to retire.

Last week the LCSG presented Bob with a £100 voucher for The Castle Bookshop in Ludlow, where he buys his art equipment.

Bob said: “I have always been pleased and impressed by the positive energy shown in the artwork and, of course, some of the quality produced.

“What pleasant people you have been as members and helpers – always refreshing to see and experience. I think you are a wonderful group – long may you continue.”

LCSG member Goff Berry then read out a poem he had composed specially, thanking and commending Bob for his unstinting support and diligence over the years.

Bob’s first lesson was on October 24, 2014, when Matisse was his inspiration.