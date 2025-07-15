New plans unveiled for long-lost Telford pub’s car park

Sunny Bhakar of Wellington wants to use the land opposite the former Old Shawbirch Inn, at Trench Road in Trench to store up to 20 vehicles.

The change of use proposal would also see a 1.3 metre palisade security fence erected if planners at Telford & Wrekin Council give it the green light.

The land off Trench Road. Picture: Google

Agent Neil Pennell, of Penn Architectural Limited in Ketley, wrote: “The proposed change of use will store no more than 20 vehicles on site and on average three to four vehicles will be driven off site each week.”

Mr Pennell said the former car park was used in conjunction with the former public house but it has “now been demolished and now has consent for residential use”.

“The car park is not included in the consent for the residential development.”

Planners have been told that the car park has been unused for at least five years. It has existing access and a dropped kerb.

“The car park has no physical development proposed except for the higher palisade fencing that would be required for security,” the agent added.

“There will be no permanent staff on site and it will still retain the appearance of a car park.”

The agent also said that the “low activity on the site” would not impede the road and visibility is not affected.

The application will be decided following a period of public consultation.