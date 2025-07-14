B-road in south Shropshire town set to close for more than a month - here is why

The B4361 Coronation Avenue in Ludlow will be closed from July 28 to September 2 for essential maintenance wok on Corve Culvert.

The work involves concrete repairs to the soffit and deck of the culvert, the construction of a new concrete slab with a waterproof layer to increase the durability of the structure, drainage and surfacing works.

Coronation Avenue in Ludlow. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the council said: "To carry out the work safely it will be necessary to close the road to vehicular traffic under a 24-hour closure.

"When the road is closed, traffic will be diverted via local roads by a signed diversion route.

"Access over the culvert for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the work.

"The work will be carried out by Shropshire Council’s contractor Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council."