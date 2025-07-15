South Shropshire food festival-goers bathe in sunshine and music as sustainability is on the menu

Organised by environmental organisation Ludlow21, the event returned to Ludlow over weekend with a fresh look at all things food.

Lynn Yendell from Peter the Bee and Friends (a wildflower stall)

Setting the tone on Friday at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, a screening of ‘6 Inches of Soil’ introduced by Perrywood Farm’s Ed Rollings kicked start the festivities and showed how young British farmers are challenging the industrial model of food production.

Roger Furniss

Festival-goers in Castle Square were treated to demonstrations by chef and forager Alex McAllister-Lunt who led groups on foraging walks.

Shropshire Good Ford Partnership: Daphne Du Cros and Tish Dockery

Children were also able to join Easy Peasy Cookery sessions where they used local ingredients to make seasonal pizzas and fruit muffins.

Incredible Edible Ludlow: Roz Cox and Megan Blackmore

Chris Deaves, Noah Smith and Julia Doig

In a 'river-connection ceremony', the 12ft puppet ‘Goddess of the Wye’ and her ceremonialist, Lady Wye, created a sacred space by the River Teme to celebrate the bounteous gifts of the river and her valleys and plains.

The Ludlow Green Festival

Roger Furniss, chair of Ludlow21, said: “It is all about encouraging sustainable living,” he said. “This year, the theme is about water and the preciousness of our water supplies and the need to control the pollution of the rivers in Shropshire.”

The Dustbirds

Ludlow Mayor Di Lyle joined councillors and staff at Ludlow Town Council's stall to meet with locals at the event.

“From conversations on sustainable initiatives to championing natural habitats, the morning was rich with inspiration and connection,” said a spokesperson for the town council. “Special thanks to Alex Heugh, designer of this year’s stunning Green Festival poster - inspired by Leonardo de Vinci's layered style and the cycle of food from field to fork.

“Spiritual gratitude also to the Goddess of the Wye who led a beautiful ceremony at the River Teme, launching the Shropshire Good Food Trail — celebrating fresh, local, and ethical food choices.

“Together, we're growing a greener future.”