Independent cinema in Ludlow marks 100th anniversary by screening three films from 1925
A cinema and cultural venue in Ludlow is celebrating its 100th anniversary by showcasing three films from 1925.
By Geha Pandey
Published
Ludlow Assembly Rooms in Castle Street, Ludlow, will be kickstarting its celebrations with a screening of silent film The Lost World this Saturday (April 26).
Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Jess Laurie, who works in programming and marketing for Ludlow Assembly Rooms, said the decision to mark the huge milestone came after the behind the cinema discovered flyers dated a century ago.
And to be marking 100 years of the cinema, formerly called the Picture House, is “exciting,” Jess said.