Ludlow history comes to life at the Assembly Rooms

The event in February was a wine tasting evening hosted by Chris Dixon and his team at Vine & Juniper. The wine bar was full to capacity, with a party atmosphere, a range of excellent and interesting Spanish wines which raised a total of £575 for the Trust.

The other event at the weekend was a sell out at Ludlow Assembly Rooms where Colin Richards took a packed auditorium on an illustrated journey through the town’s history, from Norman times to the present day. At certain points in his narrative, he was joined by some of the colourful characters from Ludlow’s past: Kathy Cowell as the tragic Marion de la Bruyere; Tom Goodwin as a 14th century archer complete with his bow and a quiver of arrows; Mike Beazley as Colonel Samuel Moore from the Civil War; Mrs Mary Sprott, resident of Broadgate House, attired in her Georgian costume who gave us the gossip on her neighbours – but so genteelly; Daphne Jones in her striped coat who recounted what Ludlow life was like in the 1950s and 60s and finally Martin Crowdy in shades and wig and caftan who talked of peace and love, man.....

The evening raised more than £1,500 for the Ludlow Town Walls Trust which, Colin says, will make an important contribution to the funds needed to support the stakeholders to repair the Town Wall.

Cheque presentation by Chris Dixon of Vine & Juniper to Colin Richards, Chair of the LTWT with Di Lyle, secretary.

“The evening at the Assembly Rooms was a collective effort from everyone involved and I am hugely grateful to all the performers for their support and commitment. While Ludlow’s story is full of interest, having some of those stories brought to life contributed to a memorable event which further emphasised the public interest in supporting the Ludlow Town Walls Trust.”

The recent activities of the Trust have raised not only funds but have also raised awareness of the health and safety issues relating to the town walls.

“We won’t just sit on those funds,” Colin added, “but will be using them to help shore up the collapsed section until repair work finally begins. There is a lot of work needed before we get to that point, but each pound raised takes us a step closer to commencing work. In the interim we will have to use some of the money raised to help the stakeholders fund surveyors and build up a reserve to contribute to the match funding needed to support the grant making bodies.”

For more information on the work of the Ludlow Town Walls Trust or to get involved, contact richards.colin@aol.com or visit the LTWT Facebook page.