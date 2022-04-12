Winning photos show Ludlow in its best light

Photo competition winners

Stunning pictures of Ludlow have been taken as part of the Mayor's Charity Photo Competition.

Showing off the medieval town's narrow streets and lanes, it's beautiful parish church and a sunny scene of the market, the images captured the imagination of town mayor, Councillor Robin Pote.

Mr Pote presented gift vouchers to the winners of the competition which was run through February 2022.

Peter Cartwright's picture Elaine Griffiths picture Haiden Waldron aged 12, picture Harry Webb's moon over broad street

The winners were Elaine Griffiths for her image of Attorney’s Walk, looking out onto Corve Street and St Laurence Church, Haiden Waldron for his image of Harp Lane and Harry Webb for his monochrome image of the moon over Broad Street.

Peter Cartwright also won for his eye catching colourful photograph of the market.

Entrants were asked to pay £5 to the mayor's charity appeal for Ludlow Young Health.