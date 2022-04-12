Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Winning photos show Ludlow in its best light

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:
Photo competition winners
Photo competition winners

Stunning pictures of Ludlow have been taken as part of the Mayor's Charity Photo Competition.

Showing off the medieval town's narrow streets and lanes, it's beautiful parish church and a sunny scene of the market, the images captured the imagination of town mayor, Councillor Robin Pote.

Mr Pote presented gift vouchers to the winners of the competition which was run through February 2022.

Peter Cartwright's picture
Peter Cartwright's picture
Elaine Griffiths picture
Elaine Griffiths picture
Haiden Waldron aged 12, picture
Haiden Waldron aged 12, picture
Harry Webb's moon over broad street
Harry Webb's moon over broad street

The winners were Elaine Griffiths for her image of Attorney’s Walk, looking out onto Corve Street and St Laurence Church, Haiden Waldron for his image of Harp Lane and Harry Webb for his monochrome image of the moon over Broad Street.

Peter Cartwright also won for his eye catching colourful photograph of the market.

Entrants were asked to pay £5 to the mayor's charity appeal for Ludlow Young Health.

The fundraising efforts on Just Giving have reached the £1,000 mark, at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robin-pote

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News