Campaign underway to save art studio in Ludlow

(File picture) Last year the Loudwater Studio started a fundraising campaign for £30,000 to keep going following floods in 2019 and covid - but it seems attempts to keep it open have failed

Meanwhile a petition launched by disabled people concerned about the loss of The Loudwater Studio, in Bromfield Road, has gathered more than 300 signatures.

The current owners of the studio say it has not recovered from the pandemic and from devastating floods which left it needing nearly £30,000 to keep going. They say they need to spend the money on their care services.

Alison Beachim, the chief executive of Vision Homes Association, said it was a decision taken with regret.

"After a series of setbacks, the studio continues to lose money, the income received does not cover the costs of running the service," she said.

"In more recent years in addition to an ongoing deficit. a flood destroyed the facility and covid has subjected the service to closures and seen a reduction of people attending."

She said paying for the studio would divert resources from its care services at a time of rising costs.

"Vision Homes cannot continue to sustain the studio and the ongoing levels or investment needed... at a risk to the charity and its care services," she added.

Mr Parker, who lives near Craven Arms, lives with an extremely rare muscular genetic disorder called pompe, which affects every aspect of his life. He uses the ceramic studio on Tuesdays.

"It is a vital part of my week," said Mr Parker, who has launched a petition on www.change.org and a Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SaveLoudwaterstudio/

Since launching the campaign last week, Mr Parker has been encouraged by the response.

"It means a lot to people," he said. "It creates such a fantastic atmosphere and a place for me and others to get out."

"Loudwater not only enables me to create but it gives me and many others who are in a similar place to me a space to breathe and relax.

"Without this studio I would have no outlet for any kind of creative work and would find accessing anything like this impossible unless I drive 40miles."

Mr Parker says the campaign's aim is to save the studio and if that means finding a charity cooperative or a rich donor to help run it then there are lots of very willing people to help make this happen.