Shropshire convenience store wins Retailers’ Retailer of the Year at The Convenience Awards

Julie’s charity work, raising funds for Shropshire Charities including Severn Hospice and Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, was also recognised when she was invited to a Royal Garden party earlier this year and also appeared as a guest on Katie Piper’s Weekend Retreat ITV1 Show.

Julie Kaur and the Hope House Hippo

Debbie Gilbert, founder of the Best Businesswomen Awards, said: “This is the 11th year of these awards, and once again, we’ve seen an incredible calibre of entries. Despite the mounting pressures faced by women in business, from funding gaps to rising costs to the mental load of balancing life and leadership, these finalists have shown that female entrepreneurship is stronger than ever. Our judging panel was truly impressed by the standard of entries, and we’re proud to shine a light on these trailblazing women.”

Julie said: “I’m proud to have reached the finals of all these prestigious Awards, particularly the Best Businesswomen awards, as after winning the Gold Award for Best Consumer Business in 2024 Best Businesswomen Awards, I was encouraged to apply for Most Inspiring Businesswoman category, not one I would have chosen myself.

“The Community Inspiration Award was also a complete surprise, as I was nominated by one of my customers.”

Julie with the Best Businesswomen's award for Best Consumer Business 2024

Jules Convenience has just completed a major refit, the first for 32 years and amidst all the planning and trading through the refit, Julie has found time to continue her fundraising and running challenges. She recently handed over a cheque to Hope House & Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospice for £1,127.48 as part of their £50 challenge.

The next charity to benefit from Julie’s fundraising will be Friends of Telford & Wrekin Macmillan Cancer Support. Later in the year, Julie will be supporting Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s 75th Anniversary appeal, as Chair of Trustees, she is helping to organise a Posh Frocks Charity Dinner in October.