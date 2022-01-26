Notification Settings

Entry open for Ludlow 10K

By David Tooley

Online entry has opened for the Ludlow 10K race in the summer.

Ludlow town centre
The Ludlow10 is set to take place on the evening of Saturday, July 9 and the organisers say they are ready to get back to hosting this fantastic summer evening race on a big scale.

The route through the town centre will be closed to traffic where the race will finish.

It is organised by BE Endurance who want to encourage people to run through the closed roads of one of the country’s prettiest towns on as the sun sets. A number of key landmarks are included on the route.

For more information visit http://ludlow10.com/

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

