Plans to build 60 homes on outskirts of Shropshire market town lodged - decade after first attempt failed

The plans, submitted AFM Farming LLP, propose that homes be built on an 8-acre plot of agricultural land that sits on the corner of the B5065 Soulton Road and Church Lane in Wem.

If built, the development would be made up of a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, eight of which would be made available for "social, affordable or intermediate rent" and four for affordable home ownership.

It's not the first time the company has eyed up the plot of land for housing. In 2015, AFM Farming submitted a plan that would have seen 37 homes built on the site.

The plans caused some controversy among neighbours, who raised concerns over potential flooding and the extra strain it could put on the town's level crossing.

Wem's Civic Society also raised concerns, stating a housing development on the site would have a "major detrimental visual impact" on the open countryside.

Despite the applicants arguing the site was "sustainably located" and would have social and economic benefits for the area, Shropshire Council rejected the proposals.

The new development would be built on a plot of land on the outskirts of Wem (the darker green field pictured here). Photo: Google

A report at the time said the development would "have a significant detrimental impact on the rural character of the location".

Unhappy with the council's decision, the developers launched an appeal with the Government Planning Inspectorate, which ultimately sided with the council in August 2016.

While acknowledging that the scheme would have a "positive economic benefit", the planning inspectorate ultimately determined the area would "not provide a suitable site for housing, having regard to the character and appearance of the area".

Now, the developers are arguing the site could help Shropshire Council in it's mission to find suitable areas for residential development.

The authority's previous draft local plan was effectively scrapped after planning inspectors asked the council to withdraw it earlier this year.

The plan is a vital document for all local councils, allowing it to control where houses and other developments are built.

The council's absence of an up-to-date local plan, and issues with demonstrating a five-year supply of housing sites, has given a boost to developers looking to build on areas which may previously have been rejected.

On the latest application, AFM Farming - and their agents, Berrys - say that the site in Wem has been found to be "available, achievable and viable" with "long-term potential for residential development".

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/02558/OUT