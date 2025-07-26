Four Shropshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways get good results after latest food hygiene inspections
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Megan Jones
Published
Food hygiene ratings between 0 and 5, with 0 being poor and 5 being the best, are awarded by the FSA following inspections.
Restaurants, takeaways and any other establishment that sells food are expected to display the rating in their window where customers can see.
The latest ratings for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are listed below:
Rated 4: David Chiu, Stafford Street, St Georges; rated on June 19
Rated 3: The Bell at Shifnal; rated on June 17
Rated 3: Ganges, Shifnal; rated on June 17
Rated 4: Mere Park Garden Centre, Stafford Road, Newport; rated June 17