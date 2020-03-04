Supermarket plans submitted at last minute – would create 150 jobes

It has been six years since plans were first revealed for a site at Rocks Green on the outskirts of Ludlow.

An outline application was approved in 2017 to much controversy, and consent was set to lapse this week after three years.

But an application for reserved matters, including the size, appearance and layout of the proposed store, was lodged just in time.

The retailer remains unknown after Marks and Spencer declined to comment on speculation that it had secured the site, but Tesco and Aldi are not expected to relocate from their stores within the town, and Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, said: “no one is expecting it to be a discount retailer such as Lidl.”

If approved, the new supermarket would be 3,156sqm and come with a 195-space car park, complete with two electric vehicle charging points.

There will also be a space for local artists to produce a mural, facing the A49.

Councillor Boddington said he still opposed the plans but expects them to be passed.

He said: “Ludlow has been split on this application. Many think it will damage independent traders in the town centre irreparably. Others welcome a wider retail mix.”

A three-pump petrol station will also be constructed, along with a new mini roundabout for access of Duncow Road.

The applicant said in a planning statement: “The scheme has been carefully designed with consideration to the site context. The orientation of the foodstore and the service yard will ensure that customer traffic is diverted away from the residential estate to the north.

“Extensive landscaping is proposed to both the foodstore and petrol filling station which will visually integrate the development into the site surroundings and soften the appearance of the scheme when viewed from all sides. The inclusion of native trees and hedges allow opportunities for habitat creation.

“The erection of a foodstore of this size will generate local economic benefits and is expected to create between 125 to 150 full and part time jobs for local people.”

The application will be decided by Shropshire Council’s south planning committee later in the year.