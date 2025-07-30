The events took place at the historic venue across the last two weekends of July as the ‘Live at Ludlow Castle’ series returned for its third edition.

Having added a second weekend of concerts and the brand new ‘Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival’ to this year’s series, the partnership of the hosts Ludlow Castle and promoters Futuresound, said they are celebrating their largest event series yet.

A total of more than 40,000 people attended the events. Picture: Andy Hughes

Taking place inside the walls of the Shropshire landmark, the 6,000 capacity site brought artists to Ludlow including Texas, Olly Murs, Jess Glynne, The Script, Supergrass and Faithless alongside some of the biggest names in comedy including Katherine Ryan, Russell Howard, Tom Davis, Joel Dommett and many more.

This year also saw the series partner with BBC Introducing in Shropshire to bring local artists onto one of the region’s largest stages with Cally Rhodes, DECO and Wallace appearing on bills across the series.

Supergrass perform at Ludlow. Picture: Andy Hughes

Founded by Ludlow man Colin Oliver, Leeds-based Futuresound said it has worked with Ludlow Castle on creating, establishing and realising the annual series of 6,000 capacity events since 2023, adding that the partnership is "fully committed to establishing the iconic site as one of the UK’s premier outdoor venues for live music, comedy and more".

Thousands of fans watch Olly Murs at Ludlow Castle. Picture: Andy Hughes

Andy Smith, director at the Futuresound Group said: "The shows in Ludlow are always one of the highlights of the year for us and this summer’s series was another special one.

Supergrass perform at Ludlow Castle. Picture: Andy Hughes

"We have been careful to grow the concerts slowly as well as making sure we work to keep the programming and the production to the highest standard and are very proud of the series we’ve delivered this year.

Jess Glynne performs at Ludlow Castle. Picture: Andy Hughes

"We’ve always seen a lot of opportunity to bring entertainment beyond music into the castle and the inaugural Ludlow Castle Comedy Festival felt like the start of a whole new side to what the series can offer the region.

Olly Murs performing at Ludlow Castle. Picture: Andy Hughes.

"We’d also like to thank the town and people of Ludlow for being incredible hosts - we’re very grateful to be welcomed so warmly by the community each year for the concerts."

Faithless performing at Ludlow Castle. Picture: Andy Hughes

Gemma England, general manager at Ludlow Castle said: “We’ve been blown away by this year's Live at Ludlow Castle series once again and are as proud as ever to play our part in bringing these wonderful events to our town.

"Bringing 40,000 people to Ludlow especially for these events is a momentous thing and year on year the town is buzzing and busy for the duration.

"Having now delivered a larger series and introduced a fresh take on the programming via the hilarious comedy festival, we are so excited to continue our partnership with Futuresound and continue our work to make Ludlow Castle on the countries best places for incredible live experiences"