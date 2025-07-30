Friends put south Shropshire in a spin with free pole fitness sessions

The sessions are being held by Ludlow Pole Fitness to celebrate its first anniversary on Saturday (2 August).

Owners Bonnie Jordan and Natalie Cregan-Evans say that their pole dancing classes, which run twice a week at Coreley Memorial Hall, are a fun way to get fit, increase confidence and meet new people.

The friends, who met at a pole class four years ago, started running the classes 12 months ago when the club they attended was closing.

Ludlow Pole Fitness instructors Natalie Cregan-Evans (left) and Bonnie Jordan, who are offering free pole dance taster sessions

“We decided to take it over because we didn’t want to lose it,” said Natalie. “Initially we were running two separate sessions a week, but that’s grown to four now. We’re incredibly grateful to Coreley Memorial Hall for letting us use the hall to hold the sessions.

“Our classes are open to adults of all ages – we’ve had 18-year-olds right through to people in their early 60s. We have people coming from Ludlow, Bridgnorth – even as far away as Knighton.”

People attending the free taster sessions will get to try basic spins, beautiful poses and even a pole flow.

“No experience is needed to join in – we just want to share our passion for pole with as many people as possible,” added Natalie.

Bonnie said they both got a lot of satisfaction from teaching the classes, “Sometimes people are a bit nervous before their first class because they don’t know what to expect,” she said.

“You don’t have to be really fit and strong to start, you can build it up gradually. I love to see the look on people’s faces when they manage to do something that they didn’t think they could do. It’s really satisfying, and it’s such a supportive community. It really gives you confidence and it’s a different way of getting fit without having to go to the gym.”

Regular classes are held at Coreley Memorial Hall, every Monday evening from 7pm-8pm, and 8pm-9pm, and on Saturdays from 8am-9am, and 9am-10am.

The taster sessions on Saturday, 2 August will run at 11am and midday for an hour each.

To book, people should email ludlowpolefitness@outlook.com.