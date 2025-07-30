New Aldi store could be on the way to Telford as supermarket chain seeks to change key planning condition

The application is seeking consent to change one of the conditions that were imposed when plans for a retail unit were approved in July 2024.

The condition states that there shall be “no subdivision of any part of the units nor shall any additional floorspace be created in addition”.

Planning officials at Telford & Wrekin Council set condition 25 to “ensure that the units trade in the manner assessed in the submitted planning application”.

A computer-generated image of how the site could look. Picture: Morris and Company Limited/STOAS Architects Ltd

The site in Ketley was home to the Shropshire Star’s offices and printworks until 2022.

The Ketley store is set to be the seventh outlet of Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket operator in the borough. Across the country it has more than 1,050 stores and more than 45,000 employees.

Ketley Point, as the site is now called, is being developed by Morris and Company.

Aldi has been approached for more information.