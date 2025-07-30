Two people taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after two vehicles collide on major road near Ludlow

Emergency services were called to a collision at the junction of the A49 and B4361 near Ashford Bowdler at around 5.20pm yesterday (July 29).

Two fire crews, including the rescue tender, were sent from Ludlow and Wellington fire stations to the scene. The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, land ambulance crews and police teams also attended.

Reports from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved two vehicles.

Firefighters used Holmatro equipment to "release" one person from a vehicle.

Two people were taken to hospital. A man was treated for potentially serious injuries before being airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, and a woman was also treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Hereford County Hospital via land ambulance.

National Highways reported that the A49 was closed in both directions between the A4117 near Ludlow and the A456 near Ashford Bowdler after the collision. The road was reopened at around midnight.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A49 near Ashford Bowdler, Ludlow, around 5.20pm yesterday.

"Paramedics were on scene and treated two patients who were taken to hospital. No arrests were made. The road was cleared and reopened around midnight."

Fire crews were finished at the scene by 6.12pm.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at the junction of the A49 and B4361 near Overton at 5.20pm.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a BASICS doctor and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

"A man was treated for potentially serious injuries and airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital whilst a woman was treated for potentially serious injuries before being conveyed via land to Hereford County Hospital."