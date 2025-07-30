'Persistent and excessive' barking lands owner of 16 dogs in Telford a hefty fine

At a hearing at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Monday (July 28), a Wellington resident was prosecuted by Telford & Wrekin Council and found guilty of breaching a Noise Abatement Notice under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The court ordered them to pay £4,817 and granted the council's application for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The CBO prohibits the offender, who the authority said currently owns 16 dogs, from acquiring any more dogs, and requires them to "engage with a suitable dog behaviour specialist" and ensures that restrictions will remain in place for five years.

Telford magistrates court

Telford & Wrekin Council said it applied for the CBO to "protect the community, prevent future issues and stop the persistent and harmful behaviour".

If rules are broken, the authority said the person can be taken back to court and may face further penalties.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement at Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Richard Overton said: "Protecting residents and promoting responsible dog ownership are part of our duties in creating a better borough.

"This case sends a clear message that we take noise nuisance seriously and will take robust action to protect our residents’ quality of life.

"We always aim to resolve issues informally, but when legal notices are ignored, we will not hesitate to act. The Criminal Behaviour Order is a significant step in addressing the root cause of the nuisance and preventing further disruption to the community."

The council said its environmental protection team will continue to monitor the situation and "take further enforcement action if necessary".

The council stated that it can act on "serious and ongoing" noise problems - but only if the noise is considered a "statutory nuisance", meaning it must be regular, persistent and unreasonable, and significantly affect someone's health or ability to enjoy their home.

The authority said it "cannot just be annoying".

Telford & Wrekin Council stated: "Considerations include, how often and how long the noise happens, how loud or disruptive it is, the time of day and whether it’s part of normal life or unreasonable behaviour."