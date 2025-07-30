Emergency crews rush to Shropshire supermarket after 'attack' on cash machine by several 'masked offenders'

At 1.54am (July 30), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service fire control received reports of an Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) activation at the Morrisons store in Market Drayton.

One fire crew was sent from Market Drayton to the scene. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that an "attack" had been carried out on a cash machine, causing the smoke cloak device in the building to operate and the activation of the fire alarm system.

A cordon was established and a thermal imaging camera was used to scan the area for any potential hotspots. No fire was caused by the incident.

A cash machine in Market Drayton has been damaged. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

"Significant" damage has been caused to the ATM. A spokesperson for Market Drayton Fire Station said West Mercia Police officers reviewed CCTV footage of the attack and found that multiple "masked" offenders were involved.

Police units were deployed to search for any "vehicles of interest" along major roads in the area, including the A41 and A53.

A post by Market Drayton Fire Station said: "On arrival at the scene it was quickly apparent to the crew that an attack had been carried out on a cash machine, which resulted in a smoke cloak device operating in the building which in turn resulted in the operation of the fire alarm system.

"A thermal imaging camera was used to check the area around the cash machine, to ensure that no fire had been started due to the damage caused to the machine in the attack.

"Officers from West Mercia Police were quickly on scene and immediately began checking CCTV footage of the attack, other patrols were deployed across the local road networks including the A41 and A53 on the lookout for any vehicles of interest.

Emergency crews at the scene. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

"We can confirm that thankfully no fire had been caused by the attack on the cash machine and that there were no injuries during this incident.

"A significant amount of damage has been caused to the cash machine in the attack. The property its self was not affected and will be open as usual.

"The immediate area around the cash machine will be sealed off, and the cash machine will be unavailable for use until scenes of crime officers have completed their investigations, and engineers have attended to repair the machine.

"The CCTV footage of the attack showed a number of masked offenders were involved. If anyone was in the Maer Lane area between 1.30am and 2am and witnessed any suspicious activity or vehicles, then please contact West Mercia Police on 101."

West Mercia Police and Morrisons have been contacted for information.