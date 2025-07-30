Telford catering van The Munchbox gives planners an issue to chew over

According to documents submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department The Munchbox has been operating tucked away at Stafford Park 12 in its 7.5 square metre form since June 2021.

Operated by Jacqueline Griffiths, the Munchbox successfully held on to its five-star food hygiene rating earlier this year after being successfully inspected by Telford & Wrekin Council officials.

Happy customers have posted their own sparkling reviews on Google.

Stafford Park 12. Picture: Google Maps

One wrote that they get their “sandwiches delivered to our work place every Friday and these guys never failed us so far.”

Another wrote that the “food is gorgeous. The ingredients are top quality and the menu choice is varied from all your breakfast butties through to healthy options salads, jackets etc for lunch.

“Ladies are lovely too, nothing too much trouble.”

A period of public consultation has opened on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning website with the reference TWC/2025/0496