MP Philip Dunne puts up birdbox after talks on ‘vital role’ of conservation work

The meeting, which was hosted at Walcott Hall, focused on the importance of education and the aims behind the association's birdbox project.

At the end of the session, Mr Dunne helped to put one of the birdboxes up within the grounds.

He said: “Conservation plays an absolutely vital role in ensuring we maximise the opportunities for the natural world to flourish and if we didn’t, we would see the continuing decline of species right across the world but also surprisingly in this country.

"I thank BASC for donating this birdbox and I look forward to working with them in the future. ”

BASC’s project aims to connect more young people with wildlife by helping them put up their own birdboxes and watching the results.

Commending

Over the summer period BASC has visited several schools around the country in order to put up birdboxes and teach the children about the types of birds that will potentially call the box their home.

Further discussions centered around the other conservation work that BASC is doing in the central region and commending the Walcott Hall team for conserving the hall for wildlife and future generations.

Jak Abrahams, BASC political affairs manager, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for MPs from across the political spectrum to come together and do something really positive for conservation. I am delighted that Philip has joined us to place a birdbox in the magnificent grounds of Walcott Hall.”