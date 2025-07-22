Arrest made after reports of man on roof of Telford home

Police were called to a house on Holyhead Road in Oakengates at around 5.10am on Monday morning (July 21), following a report of a concern for the welfare of a man.

Multiple officers remained at the scene for most of the day, before the man was removed and arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A video, taken at around 8am and seen by the Shropshire Star, shows a man sat on the roof of the property.

The 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries before being transferred to custody.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We were called to a house on Holyhead Road in Oakengates at around 5.10am yesterday morning following a report of a concern for the welfare of a man.

"Officers remained on scene all day. The man, aged 25, was safely removed from the house at around 5.30pm and arrested on suspicion of robbery.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries before being transferred to police custody, where he remains."