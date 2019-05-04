Anyone for croquet in Ludlow

This free opportunity for people to try their hand at croquet will take place on Sunday, May 12. Equipment and advice will be provided, as will refreshments. The event starts at 2pm.

Ludlow Castle Croquet Club was created five years ago following support from local organisations as well as the town council. It features three croquet lawns and is keen to recruit new members.

Regular club sessions run on Sunday and Monday afternoons and Thursday mornings. Frequent informal games are arranged by members, as well as monthly tournaments through the summer.

For more information visit www.ludlowcroquet.org