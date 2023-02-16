Plan to combine police and fire services on one site in Leominster

Artist's impression of the new hub

The new hub at Leominster would also be used as a training facility for fire and rescue services in both Shropshire and Herefordshire & Worcestershire as well as continuing as the town's police station.

It would use land at the police station in Enterprise Way, Leominster, and build a new facility on the site which West Mercia Police says is "spare capacity."

"Working together the two bodies have developed a joint proposal for refurbishment and extension of the existing building which benefits both parties," says a planning consultant from Sheffield-based Bond Ryan in documents lodged with Herefordshire Council planners.

If the plan is approved it would mean the fire service relocating from its current base at Arkwright Close, in Leominster.

A noise assessment has been carried out and Bond Ryan says the impact on residential areas is "anticipated to be minimal." It is also anticipated to have a "negligible" impact on traffic.

They conclude that "the scheme has successfully mitigated any potential negative impacts and provides a nett planning gain.

"Approval is sought for a development which makes for an ongoing positive contribution to the safety and security of the local community and benefits the service providers in the efficient discharge of their duties."

The consultation start date started on Tuesday and ends on March 7. There is a target decision date of Wednesday, March 22.