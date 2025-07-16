Historic hotel and golf course near Bridgnorth that closed five years ago is up for sale
A "redundant" hotel and golf course on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border is up for sale, five years after hosting its last guest.
Patshull Park Hotel near Pattingham closed in March 2020 when the country went into lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The following July, staff at the 49-bedroom hotel were made redundant after the company went into liquidation.
In September 2020, the estate was purchased by Staffordshire-based family business Mercer Farming with a view to farm sustainably.
Now, the family hs said the former hotel and golf course are "surplus to requirements" and are being offered for sale.
Agents Fisher German said: "The redundant hotel is substantial and offers a spectacular lakeside redevelopment or refurbishment opportunity.
"Patshull Park presents an opportunity for a variety of uses and redevelopment, subject to the necessary planning consents.
"Whilst not exhaustive, this list may include: hotel, conference or function venue, golf club, spa or other leisure enterprise, educational facility or training centre, retreat or a variety of institutional-type uses. There may well be residential development opportunities for a significant single private residence or a number of plots."
The hotel building dates back to the 1730s and boasts gardens designed by notable landscape architect Capability Brown.
The whole site is being offered with a guide price of £3,750,000 and is available to view online at Rightmove.