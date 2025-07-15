Woman in 50s found dead after fire at south Shropshire village pub

Tributes have been left outside the Fighting Cocks Inn in Stottesdon, between Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer, following the death of a woman in her 50s.

Emergency services were called to the village pub at around 7.20pm on Monday (July 14).

Flowers left outside The Fighting Cocks Pub in Stottesdon, following the death of a woman in her 50s

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said a woman had been found unresponsive within the pub following a fire.

They said: "We received a call around 7.20pm yesterday evening (July 14) from the ambulance service after a woman was found unresponsive within the Fighting Cocks Inn in Stottesdon following a fire.

The Fighting Cocks Pub in Stottesdon

"Despite the best efforts by emergency services, the woman in her 50s was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious and there is no third-party involvement. A report has been prepared for the coroner."

The Fighting Cocks Pub in Stottesdon, where police remained on scene following the death of a woman

A police officer remained at the scene on Tuesday and floral tributes had been laid outside the front door of the pub.