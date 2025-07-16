'Small but mighty' village primary school celebrates outstanding Ofsted turnaround

Sheriffhales Primary School and Preschool was inspected by Ofsted on June 17 and 18.

The education watchdog has now delivered a glowing verdict, rating the school 'Outstanding' in four of five areas, and 'Good' in the other.

Sheriffhales Primary School and Preschool pupils and staff celebrating its Ofsted report

It completes a remarkable turnaround for the school, which was graded as 'requires improvement' in 2023.

Headteacher Justine Keeling-Paglia said she was thrilled at the outcome of the latest inspection, and praised the efforts of staff and pupils in achieving the result.

She said: "I am deeply proud of the seismic change shown by this inspection, of my staff team and of the wonderful children who love it here. It is a very special school - we call it 'small but mighty'!"

The report described a "nurturing" and "highly ambitious school", adding that pupils "gain a love of learning", are "prepared exceptionally well for their next steps", and "love coming to school".

It said: "Pupils thrive and flourish at this nurturing school. The school is highly ambitious and wants the best for pupils. Pupils from the early years through to Year Six progress well through the curriculum. They gain a love of learning and develop the range of knowledge and skills they need to prepare them exceptionally well for their next steps.

"Pupils benefit from studying a broad and exciting curriculum that helps them to develop extremely well. They are proud of their achievements. Pupils love coming to school and say it is a place where all are included. Parents value the work of the school.

"Pupils have extremely positive attitudes to school and are keen to learn. They have huge respect for each other, seeing everyone as equal. Pupils feel safe in school and learn how to understand their feelings and behaviour. They show kindness and consideration to others. Pupils feel valued and supported by staff, who deal swiftly with any concerns they may have."

The school was rated 'Outstanding' for behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

It was rated 'Good' for quality of education.

The report praised the leadership at Sheriffhales, saying: "The school is exceptionally well led and managed. Leaders have identified the correct priorities for school improvement. Highly trained staff deliver the curriculum effectively."

It added: "Pupils develop into strong and confident readers and have a love of books. They know why reading is important."

The inspectors also praised the transition from pre-school to reception, and the behaviour of pupils.

It stated: "Children prosper in the early years. They make an exceptionally strong start in pre-school and continue to progress well in Reception. They are extremely well prepared for Year One. The curriculum and environment in the early years are vibrant and exciting.

"Children show exceptionally high levels of interest, curiosity and independence and remain focused for sustained periods. The extremely high expectations for behaviour and attitudes begin as soon as they start school. This helps children to be confident and well-rounded learners."

It added: "Pupils behave exceptionally well in school. Their maturity helps them to discuss sensitive issues with kindness and empathy."