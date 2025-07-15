Bike4Life 2025: M54 restrictions and disruption to be aware of this Sunday for ride out by thousands of bikes

The annual Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival takes place this Sunday (July 20) and will see a huge convoy of riders and their pillion passengers travelling a 25-mile route to raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

Starting from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury at 10.30am, the ride out will travel along the A5, M54 and A41 to Weston Park near Shifnal, with the first bikes due to arrive at around 11.10am.

Bike4Life sees the M54 filled with motorcycles.

There will be some traffic restrictions, starting from 10.20am, and for up to two hours, while the huge convoy passes through.

There will be restricted traffic movements at Meole Brace Island if travelling from Sainsbury’s.

All eastbound movements will be stopped at the A5 Dobbies, A5 Emstrey, and A5 Preston Boats roundabouts.

There will also be closures of the eastbound entry slip roads on the M54 at Junctions 7, 6, 5, 4 and no traffic movements other than the motorcycles at Junction 3 and the A41 northbound as far as the junction with Offoxey Road until the ride out clears.

The Bike4Life 2024 event at Meole Brace.

National Highways senior network planner David Patmore said: “So many bikes leaving Meole Brace and heading down the motorway and then into the festival is quite the sight and one we are happy to support as we see the vital work Midlands Air Ambulance Charity does at close hand.

“We’ll be making sure the ride out runs as smoothly as possible and will reopen roads and junctions as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We advise anyone due to travel through this area on Sunday to plan ahead and avoid the times of the ride out if possible. If that’s not possible, set off early and allow extra time for your journey.”

The convoy will be led by a National Highways traffic officer vehicle.

Additional traffic officers will be patrolling the route to help with any incidents and keep roads moving as smoothly as possible while another vehicle will bring up the rear, sounding its bullhorn as it passes each junction to signal to traffic management crews that roads can be reopened.

Attending Bike4Life this year are Carl Fogarty MBE, one of the most successful world superbike racers who holds second highest number of race wins at 59, former professional motorcycle racer in the British Superbike and World Superbike Championships James Whitham, former professional motorcycle and TV commentator Steve Parrish and Happy Mondays dancer and DJ Bez.

Bike4Life is organised by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity with support from West Mercia Police and is sponsored by The Bike Insurer.

This year’s festival includes live bands, food traders and entertainment.

The event raises money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity which rapidly responds to a motorcyclist every four days on average.

For live traffic updates follow the @HighwaysWMIDS feed on X (formerly Twitter).

The National Highways 24/7 customer contact centre team can also provide up-to-the minute information on 0300 123 5000.

To find out more about the lifesaving work of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, visit midlandsairambulance.com and follow the organisation on social media.

For all the latest updates on this year’s Bike4Life event, visit bike4lifefest.com and follow the @Bike4LifeFest feeds on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.