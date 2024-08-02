Report due after train 'narrowly avoided' hitting HGV at Craven Arms level crossing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has said it has undertaken a preliminary examination after a train "narrowly avoided" hitting a HGV at the Craven Arms level crossing.

A RAIB spokesperson said that at around 10am on July 22 an engineering train was signalled across the manually controlled barrier level crossing while the barriers were in the raised position - meaning it was open to road vehicles.

The passing narrowly "avoided hitting a heavy goods vehicle which was using the crossing".