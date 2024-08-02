Report due after train 'narrowly avoided' hitting HGV at Craven Arms level crossing
A report is being compiled after a close call between a lorry and a train at a level crossing in south Shropshire.
By Megan Jones
Published
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has said it has undertaken a preliminary examination after a train "narrowly avoided" hitting a HGV at the Craven Arms level crossing.
A RAIB spokesperson said that at around 10am on July 22 an engineering train was signalled across the manually controlled barrier level crossing while the barriers were in the raised position - meaning it was open to road vehicles.
The passing narrowly "avoided hitting a heavy goods vehicle which was using the crossing".