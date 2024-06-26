Emergency crew called after car ended up in a hedge

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One crew from Craven Arms was scrambled at 10.53am on Wednesday to Clun Road, in Craven Arms.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 10:53 on Wednesday fire control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Craven Arms.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Craven Arms."

The crew found that the incident involved one car in a hedge. They used small gear to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson said no persons were trapped and the crew made the vehicle electrically safe.

The stop message was received at 10:53am.