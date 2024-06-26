Emergency crew called after car ended up in a hedge
Fire fighters were scrambled following a crash where a car ended up in a hedge.
By David Tooley
Published
One crew from Craven Arms was scrambled at 10.53am on Wednesday to Clun Road, in Craven Arms.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "At 10:53 on Wednesday fire control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Craven Arms.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Craven Arms."
The crew found that the incident involved one car in a hedge. They used small gear to deal with the incident.
A spokesperson said no persons were trapped and the crew made the vehicle electrically safe.
The stop message was received at 10:53am.