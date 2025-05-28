Craven Arms pub plans expansion into former hair salon next door

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Stables, on Dale Street in Craven Arms, has lodged plans with Shropshire Council to convert the next-door building into an extension of the premises.

The building was formerly in use as the "Cut and Curl" hairdressers business, which closed down around a year ago.

The Stables in Craven Arms plans to expand into the former hairdressers next door. Photo: Google

This week Tony Davies applied for a change of use from the former hairdressing salon to a "sui generis" extension to the public house, which he says will become a "quieter" seated area for the existing pub premises.

No external changes are planned as part of the development - with plans lodged with Shropshire Council showing that the business intends to knock through an internal wall into the former hairdressers to create the new lounge area for the pub.

A decision will be made on the scheme after the end of the consultation period next month.

The application can be viewed on the Shropshire Council planning portal under reference number 25/01694/FUL.