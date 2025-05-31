Take a look inside the new B&M store now open in former Homebase site on Telford retail park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new store, located in the former Homebase site in the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington, opened its doors to the public today (Saturday, May 31).

It is the discount retail giant's fourth B&M shop in Telford, alongside shops in Newport and Shrewsbury.

A spokesperson for the business said that the new store offers all products from groceries and pet food to accessories and homeware.

Customers will also be able to find plenty of health and beauty items, DIY, toys, games and gifts at the new site too.

With a 9,850 sq ft garden centre featuring hundreds of plants and 'garden essentials,’ plant-lovers are encouraged to pop in for a browse too.

The new opening has created 32 jobs for local residents, the spokesperson added.

Shropshire Star photographer Tim Sturgess visited the store on its grand opening - here are all the best pictures from the highly-awaited day:

B&M, Wrekin Retail Park. Photo: Tim Sturgess

From left: Tina Wallis, James Wilkinson, Erin Aston and Gary Steadman. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Customers outside B&M, Wrekin Retail Park. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Customers being welcomed into B&M, Wrekin Retail Park. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Many people came to the grand opening of B&M, Wrekin Retail Park. Photo: Tim Sturgess

Inside the new B&M, Wrekin Retail Park. Photo: Tim Sturgess