Take a look inside the new B&M store now open in former Homebase site on Telford retail park
A much-anticipated B&M store in Telford has welcomed its first customers.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The new store, located in the former Homebase site in the Wrekin Retail Park near Wellington, opened its doors to the public today (Saturday, May 31).
It is the discount retail giant's fourth B&M shop in Telford, alongside shops in Newport and Shrewsbury.
A spokesperson for the business said that the new store offers all products from groceries and pet food to accessories and homeware.
Customers will also be able to find plenty of health and beauty items, DIY, toys, games and gifts at the new site too.
With a 9,850 sq ft garden centre featuring hundreds of plants and 'garden essentials,’ plant-lovers are encouraged to pop in for a browse too.
The new opening has created 32 jobs for local residents, the spokesperson added.
Shropshire Star photographer Tim Sturgess visited the store on its grand opening - here are all the best pictures from the highly-awaited day: