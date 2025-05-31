11 of the finest restaurants in Shropshire according to customer reviews - including CSONS in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With 22 towns and plenty of rural hidden gems, Shropshire's culinary scene is a vibrant one.

But having plenty of choice can sometimes make things difficult - where should you head out for a family-friendly dinner or on an intimate date night?

At times like these, to narrow down the options we fall back on advice from the people who know best - the customers!

We have rounded up just 11 of the top restaurants and pubs in Shropshire according to TripAdvisor reviews - and what customers have to say. Where will you visit next?

CSONS in Ludlow. Photo: CSONS/Google

CSONS in Ludlow has a rating of 4.8 stars from 300 TripAdvisor reviews.

One customer said: “We booked a table for an early Easter Sunday lunch. I had two small plates, smoked salmon and asparagus plus a side of roasted new potatoes with aioli. Portions were generous and the flavours were exceptional, I was blown away. Service was attentive and professional. Highly recommended!”

The Viking Chefs

The Viking Chefs in Bridgnorth. Pictured are Erik Pedersen, Sarah Pedersen and Beau Pedersen. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

The Viking Chefs in Bridgnorth has a rating of 5.0 stars from 71 TripAdvisor reviews.

One customer said: “On our second visit to The Viking Chefs, we were equally impressed as we were on our first. The presentation of the food was nothing short of spectacular, and the flavours of the dishes were a delightful experience for our taste buds. The staff provided wonderful and friendly service, paying meticulous attention to every detail to ensure our utmost satisfaction. We eagerly anticipate our third visit and look forward to continuing our culinary journey with them!”

AleOli y Tu

AleOli y Tu in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Independent Shrewsbury tapas restaurant AleOli y Tu has a rating of 4.8 stars from 222 TripAdvisor reviews.

One customer said: “Everything was perfect! The food, the drinks, the service, the staff and the decor. Such a gem and one of my favourite places to dine ever. Every visit is consistent and the food never disappoints.”