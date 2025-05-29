Fire crews attend blaze at a shed in a South Shropshire village as a boiler is in flames

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to a property fire in Corfton near Craven Arms at around 11pm last night (May 28).

Three fire crews from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Ludlow fire stations were sent to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said crews tackled a blaze involving a biomass boiler inside a large shed.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets.

The fire was under control by 11.28pm.