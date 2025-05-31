TNS boss Mike Harris' firm on list of Shropshire companies failing to pay workers minimum wage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Oswestry-based Go To The Venue, owned by Mr Harris, was named by His Majesty's Revenues and Customs (HMRC) on a list of more than 500 employers across the country who underpaid their workers across a period spanning seven years between 2015 and 2022.

According to documents released by HMRC, the company failed to pay £10,974.19 to 21 workers before it was dissolved in January 2023. The Venue closed in 2020 following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shrewsbury firm Gastronomy Foods UK Limited was also featured, having failed to pay £618.76 to 51 workers, while Telford company Corbett & Co. Galvanizing Limited failed to pay £1,039.53 to 36 workers over the same period.

HMRC says the 518 employers and businesses named on the list have since paid back what they owe to their staff and faced financial penalties of up to 200 per cent of their underpayment, after around 60,000 workers were owed £7.4 million nationwide.