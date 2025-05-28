Firefighters called to blaze on railway embankment near Craven Arms
Firefighters have been called to a fire on a railway embankment near Craven Arms.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.03pm on Wednesday (May 28) reporting a fire on the railway embankment off the A49.
Two fire crews were sent to the scene from Craven Arms and Church Stretton fire stations.
Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a small fire on the railway embankment.