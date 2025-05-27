Craven Arms gears up for the return of Summer Fun Day!
Craven Arms - mark your calendars! Get ready for one of the most anticipated community events of the year — Summer Fun Day is back and bigger than ever!
Happening on Saturday 21 June from 12 noon to 4pm at Craven Arms Playing Field, this fun-packed day promises excitement, entertainment, and sunshine for the whole family.
From bouncy inflatables and donkey rides to music, sports day races, and a car boot sale, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. With classic games, competitions, and a selection of delicious food stalls and a bar, it’s a day set to deliver unforgettable memories.
What to Expect:
Giggles on the bouncy inflatables
Nostalgia with classic sports races
Smiles with donkey rides for the kids
Tunes and laughter from live entertainment
Local stalls and a bustling car boot sale
Tasty bites and cold drinks at the bar & food stands
Fun challenges and family competitions
Entry is free and all are welcome — bring your friends, bring the kids, and soak up the community spirit!
Want to get involved?
Book a stall: Call 07966 065527
Reserve a car boot space: Call 07961 476848
Let’s make this a summer to remember. Don’t miss out on a day full of fun, laughter, and community cheer!
See you on the field!
Organised by Craven Arms Community Events, follow us on Facebook for more details.