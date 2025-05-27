Craven Arms gears up for the return of Summer Fun Day!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Happening on Saturday 21 June from 12 noon to 4pm at Craven Arms Playing Field, this fun-packed day promises excitement, entertainment, and sunshine for the whole family.

Children’s races

From bouncy inflatables and donkey rides to music, sports day races, and a car boot sale, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. With classic games, competitions, and a selection of delicious food stalls and a bar, it’s a day set to deliver unforgettable memories.

Emma’s Donkeys Llanidloes

What to Expect:

Giggles on the bouncy inflatables

Nostalgia with classic sports races

Smiles with donkey rides for the kids

Tunes and laughter from live entertainment

Local stalls and a bustling car boot sale

Tasty bites and cold drinks at the bar & food stands

Fun challenges and family competitions

Choir singing last year

Entry is free and all are welcome — bring your friends, bring the kids, and soak up the community spirit!

Want to get involved?

Adults races

Book a stall: Call 07966 065527

Reserve a car boot space: Call 07961 476848

Let’s make this a summer to remember. Don’t miss out on a day full of fun, laughter, and community cheer!

See you on the field!

Organised by Craven Arms Community Events, follow us on Facebook for more details.