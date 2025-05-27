Shropshire Star
Craven Arms gears up for the return of Summer Fun Day!

Craven Arms - mark your calendars! Get ready for one of the most anticipated community events of the year — Summer Fun Day is back and bigger than ever!

By contributor Sophie Mellings
Published
Last updated

Happening on Saturday 21 June from 12 noon to 4pm at Craven Arms Playing Field, this fun-packed day promises excitement, entertainment, and sunshine for the whole family.

Children’s races
From bouncy inflatables and donkey rides to musicsports day races, and a car boot sale, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. With classic gamescompetitions, and a selection of delicious food stalls and a bar, it’s a day set to deliver unforgettable memories.

Emma’s Donkeys Llanidloes
What to Expect:

  • Giggles on the bouncy inflatables

  • Nostalgia with classic sports races

  • Smiles with donkey rides for the kids

  • Tunes and laughter from live entertainment

  • Local stalls and a bustling car boot sale

  • Tasty bites and cold drinks at the bar & food stands

  • Fun challenges and family competitions

Choir singing last year
Entry is free and all are welcome — bring your friends, bring the kids, and soak up the community spirit!

Want to get involved?

Adults races
  • Book a stall: Call 07966 065527

  • Reserve a car boot space: Call 07961 476848

Let’s make this a summer to remember. Don’t miss out on a day full of fun, laughter, and community cheer!

See you on the field!

Organised by Craven Arms Community Events, follow us on Facebook for more details. 

Summer Fun Day
