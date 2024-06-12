Tractor 'totally destroyed' by blaze near A49

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Church Stretton and Shrewsbury to the blaze near the A49 at Netley, near Dorrington, at 8.28am.

Crews used two sets of breathing kit and one hose reel jet to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for the fire service said that one tractor unit was totally destroyed by fire which was extinguished.

The crews incident stop message was sent at 8.59am.