Man arrested after A483 road collision which closed major route for more than 16 hours outside Welshpool

The crash took place on the Moors Straight of the A483, just outside Welshpool, at around 8pm on Tuesday, July 8.

A car had hit a building on the straight, with the road subsequently closed until around noon yesterday - Wednesday, July 9.

It has re-opened, but with two way traffic lights in place, causing disruption for drivers using the route.

Now Dyfed Powys Police have confirmed that one man was arrested after the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: "Dyfed-Powys Police attended to a report of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the A483, just north of the Buttington roundabout in Welshpool at around 8pm on Tuesday 8 July.

"It was reported that a vehicle had collided with a property and resulted in the driver being taken to hospital for treatment.

"One man, aged 35, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit and driving without a licence.

"He has since been released under investigation. The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and building’s structure was assessed for safety. The road reopened at around 12pm on Wednesday, July 9."