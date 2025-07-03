Magical treasure hunt at historic house

Piers is a bestselling, award-winning writer for children, and a patron of Shropshire Bookfest. His books include The Last Wild, The Dark Wild, The Wild Beyond, The Wild Before, There May Be a Castle, The Lost Magician, The Frozen Sea, with the latest one Midnight Treasure.

The characters of his book will be hiding in the grounds, try to find the secret word and win some ‘treasure’. Free for children attending the event, so book your ‘Garden and Falconry’ tickets now to avoid disappointment and be part of the hunt.

Join the hunt for the 'Midnight Treasure', book by Piers Torday

Griff Historical, re-enactors for the 1645 Battle of Stokesay, will do a show and tell discussion of the soldiers’ equipment plus a bit on gunpower. The Shropshire Wildlife Trust will also have a stand.

Stokesay Court, Onibury, near Ludlow

This will be a great family day out, explore the grounds, see historical re-enactors and falconry, enjoy homemade food, barista coffee and ice cream.

Green tunnel at Stokesay Court

The event will go ahead in all but the very worst of weather. This is a garden event with uneven paths. Children under 5 go free and well-behave dogs are welcome.

For tickets head to marchesoftime.co.uk