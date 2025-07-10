Abuser who strangled woman three times in fit of 'sexual jealousy' walks free because of family commitments

The man, Tafari Clachar, had been in an on/off relationship with the Wellington woman.

On July 4 last year he returned to Telford having been in London. Before arriving back in Wellington he sent the woman several text messages accusing her of being unfaithful to him.

Upon arriving at her home he snatched her phone from her and held it up to her face in a bid to unlock it using her biometrics, prosecutor Ilana Davis told Shrewsbury Crown Court.

He followed the woman around her home, saying: "If you want to f*** my life up, I will f*** yours up," Miss Davis said.

Clachar, who is aged 23 now and was 22 at the time, pushed the victim and proceeded to strangle her three times.

"[The woman] could not free herself due to how tightly the defendant was squeezing her throat," Miss Davis told the court.

"She thought she would pass out."