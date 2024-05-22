More than 80 homes lose power in Craven Arms after electricity cable fire - what caused it and when will power be back on?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The "high voltage" incident happened at Seifton, Craven Arms at around 1.20pm.

Firefighters and engineers from Western Power were sent to the scene.

Altogether, 84 homes were without power at 3pm today and power is not expected to be fully restored to all of the properties until around 8.30pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 13:40 on Wednesday, 22 May, 2024, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as electricity cable in Craven Arms. Crews gave assistance to Western Power."

One fire engine from Craven Arms was sent to the scene. Firefighters left at around 2.25pm.

A statement on the National Grid website said: "We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 1.21pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible. We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you."