Major stretch of A483 closed after car hit building on outskirts of Welshpool

The incident took place on the Moors Straight section of the A483, on the outskirts of Welshpool.

Traffic Wales alerted people to the incident on social media shortly before 10pm on Tuesday (July 8).

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: From Above Drone Photography

It said: "A483 in both directions between Buttington - Welshpool closed."

An hour later Traffic Wales added: "It is likely that the road will remain closed until further notice. Diversions in place."

The road has been shut from the Buttington Roundabout in the Oswestry direction.

The road remained closed on Wednesday morning.

Images taken by 'From Above Drone Photography' show a number of emergency services at the scene.

A traffic alert said that the route would be closed until a structural engineer has carried out an assessment of the damage to the building.