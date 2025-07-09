Major stretch of A483 reopens with traffic lights after car hit building in Welshpool

The A483 Moors Straight, on the outskirts of Welshpool, was shut on Tuesday night (July 8) after a car crashed into a building.

The road, which takes traffic from Mid Wales towards Oswestry, was completely closed until around 2pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Picture: From Above Drone Photography

The closure was put in place while the authorities waited for a structural engineer to attend and assess the state of the building - which sits next to the road.

Although the road is open again, drivers can expect delays in the coming days with a spokeswoman for Traffic Wales confirming that two-way traffic lights would be in place until permanent repairs are made to the building.

She said: "After a structural inspection of the impacted property, the building has been made safe.

"The temporary traffic signals on the A483, to allow controlled two-way flow past the site, will continue until permanent property repairs are made."