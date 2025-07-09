New details of 1,400-home scheme that could be coming to Shrewsbury

CEG is in the process of preparing an outline planning application for the scheme, which could provide between 1,200 and 1,400 homes in the southwest of the town between Mytton Oak Road and Hanwood Road.

The developer said the area has been identified by the council as a sustainable location to deliver new homes to help meet local housing need. It added that it is formed by three separate land parcels and landowners, with the largest being brought forward by CEG.

CEG wants to build between 1,200 and 1,400 homes to the southwest of Shrewsbury. Picture: CEG

On Monday (July 7), people had the opportunity to view the plans and speak to representatives from CEG at Bradbury Hall in Meole Brace.

A green infrastructure plan and strategy will form part of the planning application. Picture: CEG

CEG said there will be private sector investment of around £200 million, with the scheme delivering almost 2,000 jobs.

The main access will be via a new roundabout on Hanwood Road, together with a secondary priority junction to the east. Active travel access, meanwhile, will be integrated in the site layout to connect to Squinter Pip Way.

An illustrative masterplan of CEG's plan to deliver between 1,200 and 1.400 homes in the southwest of Shrewsbury. Picture: CEG

There will also be environmental benefits, said the developer. This includes enhancing the existing pond, which it said is currently largely unvegetated, and overseeing a 10 per cent “biodiversity net gain”.

Key to the scheme is a green infrastructure plan and strategy. This includes:

An opportunity for landscape edges contributing to the wider green infrastructure network, connecting the ecological assets to provide a diverse range of habitats, linking to the existing nature reserves and enhancing the local biodiversity

An opportunity for incorporating the existing watercourse, hedgerow and trees to create a multifunctional green space at the heart of the development, and spaces for recreational activities, play, and walks

An opportunity for incorporating the existing hedgerows to create various green links to offer amenity green space at people’s doorsteps, and a potential to include informal play, or growing zones

An opportunity for reinforcing the boundary vegetation to form robust green edges

Providing a landscape buffer around the heritage asset to respect its setting

Retaining the existing access for Public Rights of Way, providing connections to the surrounding landscape

An opportunity for creating new connections between the existing and future communities

CEG said extensive green spaces will be part of the proposal to deliver between 1,200 and 1,400 homes in the southwest of Shrewsbury. Picture: CEG

The application will also include a design and access statement, as well as reports on climate change and sustainability, flood risk and drainage, highways and transport, heritage and archaeology, landscape and visual, arboriculture, and air quality, noise and utilities.

An Environmental Impact Assessment scoping opinion will soon be submitted to Shropshire Council to determine the information which needs to be included in the Environmental Statement that will form part of the planning application.

CEG said meetings will continue to be held with Shrewsbury Town Council to discuss issues such as design, planning and highways, while its team will engage with statutory consultees to determine the education, highways and transport investment required to support the development.

It is anticipated that the planning application will be submitted later this year.

For more information about the development, visit shrewsburysouthwest.co.uk.