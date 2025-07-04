Up to 1,400 new homes planned for Shrewsbury in 'significant' development

CEG – which advertises itself as creating places where people want to live and work – is preparing a planning application that could provide between 1,200 and 1,400 homes to the southwest of the town, between Mytton Oak Road and Hanwood Road.

The developer says the area has been identified by the county council as a sustainable location to deliver new homes to help meet local housing need. It adds that it is formed by three separate land parcels and landowners, with the largest being brought forward by CEG.

“We are proposing a characterful mix of houses, types and sizes for all, including affordable, family, specialist and elderly accommodation, which will help the young to access the housing ladder, families to grow and people to downsize,” said a CEG spokesperson.

“Almost 40 per cent of the site would be new, accessible and managed open and green spaces for all to enjoy, It will include safe places to walk and cycle, with enhanced connectivity to the wider area.

“There would be a variety of play spaces for all ages, parks and woodland for recreation and formal sports pitches.”

The spokesperson added that new local centre facilities are proposed, close to Bowbrook Primary School and Keystone Academy.

“These could include shops, places to eat and drink, and space for healthcare provision such as doctors, a pharmacy and dentist,” said the spokesperson.

“There would be financial investment into education and healthcare provision, as required to accommodate the development. This would be agreed through engagement with the education and healthcare authorities.

“There will be employment opportunities within the local centre with the potential for further commercial space generating jobs and contributing to economic growth.”

People can hear more about the proposal at a consultation event at The Trinity Centre, Bradbury Hall, Church Road, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, SY3 9HF, between 4pm and 8pm on Monday (July 7).

A designated website, shrewsburysouthwest.co.uk, will also be live from that date. Shropshire Council said it was aware of the plans, but confirmed it is not part of the Shrewsbury West Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), which is proposed to deliver around 750 new homes, together with up to 12 hectares of employment land, a new Oxon Link Road between the A5 bypass and Holyhead Road, and a new expanded local centre.

A spokesperson said: “Shropshire Council is aware that CEG are undertaking early public engagement on a proposal to deliver a new significant extension to the west of Shrewsbury on land between Mytton Oak Road and Hanwood Road.

“This site was proposed for allocation in the draft Local Plan, and therefore the council encourages people to get involved with this consultation by CEG – and if possible attend the event next week – to help shape the plans. There is currently no planning application with Shropshire Council for this site.”